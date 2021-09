A global healthcare and medical communications agency is looking for a talented medical writer to join the team, you need to have at least 2 years agency medical writing experience. You could be a medical writer looking to take on the more creative side of medical education. The role would involve working on a diverse range of therapy areas: Ophthalmology, neuroscience, organ transplant, rheumatology, kidney disease.

The Agency:

- Excellent opportunities for career progression aided by personalised development plans and training mapped out by the MD

- Award winning agency, one the UK’s leading healthcare communications consultancies

- Opportunities to work on cross ventures with other parts of the business

- Flexibility in working hours you can manage your day as you wish

Medical writer role:

- You will write, edit, and develop content for a wide range of disease-, research- or drug- related information in-line with the client's brief

- You will be working on promotional and non-promotional materials

- Creation of interactive tools, slides and meeting based materials

- Producing high quality content for education materials for client accounts and other educational bodies

You:

- Must have agency experience as a medical writer

- Accomplished scientific writing style and excellent communication skills

- Great organisation skills

- Ambition to progress within a healthcare medical writing role

- IT skills (including MS office, database/internet searching, )

