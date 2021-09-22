Our client is a well-established and sociable medical communications agency in need of a publications account manager to be based at any one of their UK offices with the added flexibility of some home working.

The role involves working on a large publications account of a high-profile client, with a long standing relationship with the agency. You would be overseeing the day-to-day delivery of the account and working with a large, friendly and established team.

The company offers an excellent salary with a considerable benefits package, including pension, private medical healthcare, bonus, unlimited holiday and more. This company would also consider looking to work a 4 day week.

Candidates for this role must be based within a commutable distance of a UK office and must have previous med comms agency experience on a publications account.

Responsibilities:

- Project management – working on a large publications account with multi-channel indications, meet client needs and expectations in a timely manner to specified deadlines

- Client service – maintain relationships with clients, lead client meetings and keep up with new developments in healthcare to anticipate the needs of the clients

- Financial management – manage the account budget, explore new opportunities and support the team in their duties

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life science degree (BSc, MSc or PhD)

- Previous experience of account management within a medical communications agency

- Recent experience of running a publications account

- Team worker

- Line management/mentoring

- Organisational and planning skills

This is a great opportunity to join a company that values their employees and looks to further their careers via professional development and onwards progression.

