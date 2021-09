A well-established, healthcare, creative, communications agency is looking for a talented account executive to join the fast-growing team and, to benefit from their extensive training, you will need to be in their Hertfordshire based office a minimum of 2-3 days a week. The role will include working with the client service and creative teams on both global and local client projects.

The Agency:

- Most of their work is with pharmaceutical clients with some work with animal health and the agricultural sector

- Specialist healthcare creative agency

- Very versatile range of projects from working on tv advertising campaigns to educational programmes

- Creative design and production are all done in house

- Disease areas include: oncology, pain, rare disease, colonoscopy, iron deficiency, antibiotics, gastroenterology and many more

Account Executive role:

- All sorts of admin tasks to support the team as you learn the ropes of client services in a busy communications agency.

- Keeping abreast of the latest developments in the pharmaceutical industry, researching new therapy areas and participating in brainstorming meetings for pitches

- As well as day to day client liaison and attending meetings, your duties with include developing timing plans, scheduling briefing meetings, logging financials, ensuring creative and studio outputs are on brief, comply with the ABPI, etc, etc.,

You:

- Genuine passion for healthcare, interest in the pharmaceutical sector and a life science background

- Excellent organisational skills and ability to get things done with impeccable attention to detail

- Proactive, able to sense problems before they arise and plan for them

- Team player who enjoys working closely with others

