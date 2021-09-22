Principal Medical Writer – Creative Healthcare Communications

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs
Region:
London
Salary:
75,000 to 85,000 per annum
Salary Description:
£75000 - £85000 per annum
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
22-Sep-21
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
32824

A very creative healthcare communications agency is looking for a principal medial writer who can produce medically accurate pharmaceutical and healthcare campaign materials, inspire and motivate other medical writers and contribute to strategic thinking on brands.

The Healthcare Communication Agency:

- Award winning creative output, a well known and established healthcare advertising agency with all the resources and benefits you would expect.
- Happy staff – they hire bright people who genuinely care about maintaining a positive, supportive and fun environment.
- They’ve had an extremely busy year, with lots of new business wins across a broad range of therapy areas and products.

The Principal Medical Writer’s Responsibilities:

- Capable of writing powerful, emotive ‘storyselling’ and empowering team members to do the same
- Experienced at leading teams who produce high-standard, accurate and compliant content to meet client briefs across a range of healthcare campaigns
- Lead in the preparation and delivery of client meetings and webinars
- Adhere to agency and client processes and ensure projects are running to agreed specifications and deadlines
- Provide expert medical copywriting counsel on client meetings, new business opportunities and pitches

Essential Requirements:

- Extensive previous relevant medical information, communications or marketing writing experience
- Excellent understanding of relevant UK and International code – eg ABPI
- Able to be the lead writer on a pitch and have a solid communications agency background - ESSENTIAL
- Scientific background
- Passion for science and healthcare

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings