Opportunity: Senior Account Director

Based remotely or in Central London office

Zenopa is excited to be working with an expert digital healthcare communications agency who deliver industry-leading digital services and solutions. The agency combines expertise in consumer digital marketing and healthcare communications to deliver integrated digital campaigns to enhance HCP customer experiences.

The team are looking for an experienced Account Director to join and motivate the team. They particularly need some with 'oomph!' and having demonstrable success building and developing accounts; someone who will network and pursue new business.

With therapy areas including cardiovascular disease, oncology, diabetes and rare diseases, no two campaigns are the same; your ability to inspire and lead the account handling team and sniff out new opportunities in other areas is paramount.

Personal development and well-being are also a key focus; there's a dedicated training budget, regular lunch and learn sessions and monthly socials to keep the 'office' banter going. Now is a great time to join, you'll be a key part in shaping future agency processes and offerings, as well as delivering innovative digital campaigns that make a difference.

Other benefits include:

· 25 days' holiday

· Healthcare insurance

· Bonus scheme (both company and personal performance-related)

· Opportunity to work with experts in consumer marketing and technology specialists

