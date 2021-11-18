Opportunity: Account Manager

Based remotely or in Central London office

Zenopa is excited to be working with an expert digital healthcare communications agency who deliver industry-leading digital services and solutions. The agency combines expertise in consumer digital marketing and healthcare communications to deliver integrated digital campaigns to enhance HCP customer experiences.

The team are looking for an accomplished Account Manager to join the client handling team to support the high-quality delivery of work in your allocated accounts and be a key contact for those clients, communicating on all aspects of the projects in progress. Ideally, they need a strong project manager and communicator, someone who can add value and help the team to deliver fantastic client work!

With therapy areas including cardiovascular disease, oncology, diabetes and rare diseases, no two campaigns are the same; your ability to project manage and deliver outstanding work will be key in developing these accounts to help the agency continue growing!

Personal development and well-being are also a key focus; there's a dedicated training budget, regular lunch and learn sessions and monthly socials to keep the 'office' banter going. Now is a great time to join, you'll be a key part in shaping future agency processes and offerings, as well as delivering innovative digital campaigns that make a difference

Other benefits include:

· 25 days' holiday

· Healthcare insurance

· Bonus scheme (both company and personal performance-related)

· Opportunity to work with experts in consumer marketing and technology specialists

They're looking to fill this position quickly; if this role is of interest, please contact Mark Atkinson on 01494 818035/ marka@zenopa.com