Opportunity: Senior Account Manager

Based remotely or in Central London office

Zenopa is excited to be working with an expert digital healthcare communications agency who deliver industry-leading digital services and solutions. The agency combines expertise in consumer digital marketing and healthcare communications to deliver integrated digital campaigns to enhance HCP customer experiences.

Senior Account Manager:

The team are looking for a Senior Account Manager to join the client handling team to support the high-quality delivery of work in your allocated accounts, mentor the more junior members of the team and further develop your commercial and strategic skills as you progress in your position.

With therapy areas including cardiovascular disease, oncology, diabetes and rare diseases, no two campaigns are the same; your ability to project manage and motivate the rest of the account handling team will be key in developing these and new accounts for the agency.

Personal development and well-being are also a key focus; there's a dedicated training budget, regular lunch and learn sessions and monthly socials to keep the 'office' banter going. Now is a great time to join, you'll be a key part in shaping future agency processes and offerings, as well as delivering innovative digital campaigns that make a difference

Other benefits include:

· 25 days' holiday

· Healthcare insurance

· Bonus scheme (both company and personal performance-related)

· Opportunity to work with experts in consumer marketing and technology specialists

They're looking to fill this position quickly; if this role is of interest, please contact Mark Atkinson on 01494 818035/ marka@zenopa.com