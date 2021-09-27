Marketing Coordinator

Zenopa is excited to be recruiting for a digital media and publishing company who operate in the cardiology and vascular medicine space. They are looking to recruit a driven and ambitious Marketing Coordinator to support the Marketing Manager/wider marketing team in the marketing activities.

In this exciting time of growth the company is offering hybrid working model with an expectation of 2 days a week in the office in order to keep teams engaged and make sure every member of staff can be immersed in the companies culture and reap the benefits from it.

The ideal candidate should be creative with words and visuals, analytically

minded, have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment, and maintain a strong attention to detail whilst working on multiple deliverables at the same time.

This company with a global reach prides itself in maintaining a start-up vibe with a people centric culture and it's family friendly values. The company is a growing company with purpose - their mission is inspiring better medicine in the cardiovascular space.

The company also offer a generous benefits package including:

" Choice of tech

" PMI after successful completion of probation

" 25 days holiday plus xmas closure and bank holidays

" Flexible culture

" Pension contributions after 3 months

" Discretionary performance related bonus

" Wellbeing a priority - initiatives such as Virtual group mission to encourage fitness, can re-claim cost of flu vaccine

The office is based in a village with a train station that has excellent transport links from London, Reading and Maidenhead. The office is also only a 10 minute walk from the River Thames with a wide variety of local amenities.

If you would like to find out more, click the link below or call/ email directly on 01494818010/ holly@zenopa.com

