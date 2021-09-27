Digital Marketing Manager

Zenopa is recruiting for a digital media and publishing company operating in the cardiology and vascular medicine space. We are looking to recruit a driven and ambitious Social Media Manager to develop, implement, track and optimise our digital marketing campaigns across all digital channels.

This is a brilliant opportunity for a self-starter to have an impact and really shape the growth the company. As the Digital Marketing Manager, you would be a pivotal member of a growing team.

The ideal candidate will have a strong grasp of current marketing tools and strategies and be able to lead integrated digital marketing campaigns from concept to execution. They should be creative with words and visuals, analytically minded, can work in a fast-paced environment, and maintain a strong attention to detail whilst working on multiple deliverables at the same time. They must be able to find solutions to tasks and work in harmony with the wider team to deliver the best outcomes for their projects

In this exciting time of growth the company is offering hybrid working model with an expectation of 2 days a week in the office in order to keep teams engaged and make sure every member of staff can be immersed in the companies culture and reap the benefits from it.

This company with a global reach prides itself in maintaining a start-up vibe with a people centric culture and it's family friendly values. The company is growing with a purpose - their mission is inspiring better medicine in the cardiovascular space.

The company also offer a generous benefits package including:

· Choice of tech

· PMI after successful completion of probation

· 25 days holiday plus xmas closure and bank holidays

· Flexible culture

· Pension contributions after 3 months

· Discretionary performance related bonus

· Wellbeing a priority - initiatives such as Virtual group mission to encourage fitness, can re-claim cost of flu vaccine

The office is based in a village with a train station that has excellent transport links from London, Reading and Maidenhead. The office is also only a 10 minute walk from the River Thames with a wide variety of local amenities.

If this sounds interesting to you, click the link below or call/ email directly on 01494818010/ holly@zenopa.com

