A thriving healthcare and PR digital Communications agency is looking for a bright account executive to join the healthcare team. If you have a passion for health and experience from your time as a JAE/ in an internship/ placement year or other healthcare PR industry experience and are looking to launch a career in healthcare PR this is the role for you.

The agency:

- Independent agency priding themselves on their creative and strategic approach

- They are flexible there is the potential to work three days in the office and two from home

- Committed to individual training and development to ensure that your development is supported

- Team-centric culture in which all are encouraged to share ideas and valued equally

The account executive job:

- You will liaise directly with the media by selling-in stories

- You will work on several ethical and MedTech/consumer healthcare accounts working on content development, events, media roll outs and much more

- You will be given responsibility early on overseeing and mentoring the junior account executives

- Client facing : you will need to have great interpersonal skills

You:

- Degree or of graduate calibre in the life science field

- Good knowledge of the pharma, healthcare, and media environments

- Excellent verbal and communication skills

- Organised, excellent time management skills and able to work to a deadline

- Minimum of 6 months or equivalent experience at JAE level within a comparable industry

