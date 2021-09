This is one of the UK’s biggest and most successful medical affairs agencies. Part of a larger global network- the capabilities at this agency range from consultancy to value and evidence to communications. This role is in their vibrant and innovative medical communications business and will see you working as part of a dynamic full services agency. From change management in pharma to real world evidence and data to compelling communications strategy- this is a fluid and exciting agency to grow with.

The particular role is on the one of the world’s most pressing and high profile health issues- on a global pharmaceutical account with a significant public health interest. You will therefore not only find this account rewarding and interesting but it will also be an important addition to your CV.

Apart from being a well-established medical communications business with excellent career progression and development plans in place- the work for agency makes it stand out. Having won awards for innovation and outstanding delivery- this is an agency where science truly intersects with creativity- with a thriving and robust in-house creative team to hand for their exceptional output.

Previous medical communications agency experience is required for this role.