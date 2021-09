This is an opportunity to join a leading global med comms agency in one of their most exciting teams- Patient Engagement. As one of the most important parts of this agency but also the industry- this will be the chance to do powerful work that drives change with the patient at the heart of the narrative.

From patient support programmes to HCP campaigns delivered through the patient point of view- managing collaborations between pharma and patient experts- to creating patient councils for pharma- the work is varied and inspiring. There is a strong strategic over view in this role as well as the chance to be involved in content that is evidence based, scientific as well as highly creative and adapting to varied consumer , patient and HCP audiences.

You may be a scientific director at a med comms agency with a passion for this space- or already doing work in the patient engagement space looking for that rare specialist role. If you want to see your career soar in a truly exciting and supportive global player- in a rewarding and impactful role- apply now!