This is the chance to join one of the UK’s most respected international PR agencies in their health practice – in a new and exciting offer. With a focus on UK clients who are transforming healthcare in areas such as gene therapy in rare disease, start-ups and health tech- there is huge scope to lead, shape and grow this new area in the agency.

There is a fantastic heritage in global pharma and the chance to work on these accounts. However this role is to help grow the health tech, spin-out and start up UK client base in the agency which is rapidly growing. Expert media relations skills- especially in pivoting to a scientific as well as tech and at times consumer friendly audience- is critical for this role.

You will have an exceptional head of health to guide and support you in this exciting new role- and the chance to help shape this exciting new innovative offer at this agency. Previous healthcare PR agency experience is required for this role.