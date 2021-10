This is possibly one of the most well-known brands in advertising across sectors in the world. An exceptional name on any resume- with an unrivalled pool of leaders to learn from- joining this creative powerhouse is a huge career step.

Their healthcare capability is one of the biggest and most renowned in the world. The combination of brand magic and interrogative, highly scientific thinking at this agency proves that healthcare advertising can be bold, imaginative, evidence based and can move people to act.

As an Account Director you will demonstrate a similar passion for science and creativity- and the confidence to think differently and to care about shifting behaviour to better patient lives. Previous agency experience- and ideally a breadth of experience- from brand planning to strategic consultancy and change management to tactical deployment of multi-channel campaigns is required for this role. The work is a dream for anyone passionate about science, brands and making a difference to patient lives.

Previous healthcare advertising agency experience is required for this role.