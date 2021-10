My client is a well-established healthcare advertising agency which is small, nimble, innovative and creative.

With fantastic in-house creative boasting talent from some of the biggest healthcare and consumer networks in the world, and a client services leadership with exceptional healthcare credentials- they create visually and intellectually stimulating campaigns that have award winning results.

This agency enjoys its nimble and close knit culture- and the freedom to choose work they believe in and enjoy. The culture is fast paced and exciting- yet close knit and collaborative. Hugely flexible as well with option to be part home based and part time.

Previous healthcare advertising agency experience is required for role and an absolute passion for creativity.