We are working on an incredible opportunity with one of the UK’s top integrated healthcare communications agencies. The variety of work here is extraordinary and they are currently looking for a senior account manager to join the team, working on their animal health accounts. This will allow the opportunity to be truly creative and no day will be the same. From working on social media for a disease awareness campaign to gaining media coverage on a breakthrough new veterinary treatment there is no chance of being bored! The agency is friendly, open and collaborative with beautiful offices in London, Manchester & Brighton, they are also open to candidates anywhere in the UK.

The Senior Account Manager’s Responsibilities:

- You will strive to maintain and develop stellar client relationships, delivering an exceptional client experience, always

- You will collaborate seamlessly with other internal teams to ensure management of priorities, schedules, and project finances

- You will have a commercial eye for new opportunities and ways to grow your accounts and the business overall

- Mentoring and managing junior staff will be a priority, ensuring they are reaching their full potential

The Ideal Senior Account Manager:

- You will need experience working in a fast-paced healthcare communications agency up to at least Account Manager level

- You will have outstanding communications experience across paid, owned and earned channels

- You are willing to take on new and unfamiliar challenges and have a constant drive to learn and improve

- Most importantly you’ll be a natural communicator and team player who goes out of their way to help others

This is an exceptional opportunity with one of the most exciting agencies in the UK at the moment. Their work is highly awarded and regarded, and they prioritise internal promotion and development. Get in touch to find out more about this and our many other vacancies!

