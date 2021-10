A global creative communications agency committed to creating meaningful experiences is looking for an account manager who can WFH or be based at one of their offices in London, Brighton, Manchester. If you want to work on very creative accounts and in a role moulded around your interests this is the account manager role for you.

The Agency:

- Working on the broader scope across PR, including influencer marketing and media work

- Gained an exciting million-pound account in January so looking for new hires to work on this

- Very well-funded therefore massive resources at your disposal

- Genuinely innovative, creative campaigns

Account Manager:

- Involved in tactical direction into client work which will include pitches, proposals, and recommendations

- People management such as setting expectations and assisting in the recruitment of junior staff

- Making major contributions to healthcare and wellbeing client’s marketing and communications strategy including social media and developing content

- You will be the day-to-day point of call for clients queries and questions

You:

- Experience at account manager level from a healthcare PR agency

- Excellent organisation and time management skills

- Outstanding written and verbal communication skills

- Several years’ experience in a pharmaceutical PR with an good understanding of data and regulatory communications

