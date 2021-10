A global creative communications agency committed to creating meaningful experiences is looking for an account director who can WFH or be based at one of their offices in London, Brighton or Manchester. If you want to work on very creative accounts and in a role moulded around your interests this is the account director role for you.

The Agency:

- Working on the broader scope across PR, including influencer marketing and media work

- Gained an exciting million-pound account in January so looking for new hires to work on this

- Very well-funded therefore massive resources at your disposal

- Genuinely innovative, creative campaigns

Account Director Role

- Provide tactical and strategic advice and direction to pharmaceutical clients

- The team will tailor the role around your interests so you can create your dream job

- Nurture excellent relationships with clients and external stakeholders

- Direct line manager responsibility, helping in the development of junior team members

You:

- Have proven experience of account management and direction in healthcare PR agency

- Be either an established Account Director looking for more freedom or Senior Account Manager looking for the next step in your career

- Have outstanding people management skills, along with the ability to inspire others

