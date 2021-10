This is an exciting opportunity to join an award winning, high profile independent agency in a culture that is daring, creative and imaginative.

You will do big work and compete with all the major global networks but you will never be a cog in a wheel at this agency. Everyone matters and empathy is a driving force at this agency- for clients and colleagues alike.

The award winning work is visually compelling and powerfully emotive- with some of the most incredible creative work of recent times in their roster.

This Account Manager will be working in a team with a focus on diagnostics- so room for creativity and innovation. With high profile clients in the diagnostics space playing an important role in the prevention of disease- the work is rewarding but vivid and exciting too.

Previous healthcare advertising or medical education experience is required for this role. You must have a passion for creativity and you must have drive. This is a big thinking, ambitious agency but one where collaboration and team work is critical to the company’s success.