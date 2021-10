This is the perfect freelance position for a senior consultant (Senior Account Director) who wants a change from a typical communications agency model. My client works as a strategic consultancy to the world’s leading biopharma and biotech companies. Working at C-suite level, they support some of the biggest decision makers in this space and provide scientific strategic counsel across a multitude of challenging communications areas.

You will have a deep understanding of science and have a combination of medical communications and healthcare communications experience – whether from time in-house or in agency. Understanding the nuances of corporate, change, internal and stakeholder communications is essential – as is being able to underpin all of this with scientific clout.

Please get in touch for more detail – there’s a lot more to delve into and this is an agency that is going places quickly