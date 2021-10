This is a rare opportunity for a freelance Senior Medical Writer to join one of London’s most sought after integrated medical communications agencies. This agency is well-known for pushing the boundaries as scientific storytellers – developing campaigns that bridge innovation and creativity.

What makes this role exciting, is that you will be working with and managing a team of both medical writers and copywriters in line with the agency’s focus on creative promotional medical education. You will work with your team to deliver everything from marketing and branding multi-channel campaigns, to ad boards, medical communications materials, patient support programmes, videos and animations.

In addition to team management, you will be client facing so you will be comfortable providing strategic counsel and insight for new business where possible.

You will have previous medical education agency experience at SMW level.