Fantastic opportunity for both a Mid-weight and Senior, Art Director and Senior Medical Copy Writer to join an award winning London based Healthcare Advertising agency. Applicants can apply individually or as an existing creative team. Recent Healthcare agency experience is a must along with a passion for award winning creative work. The Art Director will ideally have real prowess when it comes to design and the Adobe creative suite and be able to bring their own ideas to life visually.

A superb package and exceptional working environment is on offer to the successful applicants.

For full details on this opportunity please contact me in confidence on 07713358677 or email chris.french@clrrecruitment.co.uk