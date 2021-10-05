A growing behavioural science consultancy, with unrivalled access to the latest industry leading research is looking for a senior account director with healthcare communications experience and a strong interest in behavioural change. If you have an interest in changing behaviour while helping people get the most out of medicine and healthcare this is the role for you. Their offices are based in Hove and the senior account director would ideally be able to come in one day per week, but this may be flexible for those further afield.

The company:

- Links to a world leading universities research, providing unrivalled access to behavioural science evidence base and frameworks

- Focused on longer term projects so there is a genuine work/life balance and 9-5 hours.

- Small team meaning that roles are not rigid and there is opportunity to work in different areas and expand your skill set

- Working with mainly pharma clients to seek solutions to increase patient adherence to prescribed medicines or treatments

Senior Account Director role:

- You will lead accounts and be responsible for delivering behavioural change objectives

- Identify account growth and new business opportunities, developing innovative and strategic solutions to meet client needs

- Initiate and manage regular team meetings

You:

- Significant experience of working in a consultancy or healthcare agency and delivering healthcare projects for pharmaceutical clients having already operated at Account Director level or equivalent

- Ability to manage multiple and varied tasks with enthusiasm and prioritise workload

- Enjoy working alone and as part of a team

- A flexible attitude with respect to work assignments and new learning

- Concern for order; low tolerance of errors but excellent attention to detail

