Medscape, a division of WebMD, develops and hosts physician portals and related mobile applications that make it easier for physicians and healthcare professionals to access clinical reference sources, stay abreast of the latest clinical information, learn about new treatment options, earn continuing medical education credits and communicate with peers.



Responsibilities:

· Develops and grows business relationships with current and prospective pharmaceutical and medical device clients (supporters) in the assigned territory in order to generate new medical education funding opportunities for the organization.

· Conducts ongoing outreach including conference calls and in-person presentations to existing and prospective supporters.

· Continually assesses revenue potential of territory through analysis of the overall market, supporters’ corporate goals, pipeline outlook and general industry intelligence in order to provide accurate sales forecast.

· Collaborates with internal stakeholders to develop effective medical educational grant proposals for current and prospective supporters.

· Provides management with regular updates on sales-focused activities including lead generation, competitive intelligence, forecast adjustments, challenges and needs.

· Keeps abreast of supporter news, market conditions, competitive activities, educational and technological trends through ongoing research and engagement at industry and medical conferences, literature reviews and other sources.



Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent directly relevant experience required.

· Minimum 7 years overall experience with at least 5 years sales experience selling medical education and/or communication solutions (preferably IME/CME) to pharmaceutical and medical device companies with an established track record of securing significant industry funding from medical education and medical affairs teams at pharmaceutical/med device companies.

· Demonstrated ability to grow existing accounts, as well as identify and build new accounts

· Knowledge of digital-based IME/CME programming and ACCME guidelines is preferred.

· Strong project management and organizational skills a must. Excellent oral communication skills required, including ability to work well in a team environment.

· Candidate must be self-starter with the ability to create daily routine, stay organized and travel to supporters when necessary.

· Fluency in multiple languages a plus.

· Additional capabilities include demonstrated experience in:customer service, sales goal attainment, closing skills, territory management, prospecting skills, negotiation, presentation skills, and building client relationships

Apply via: https://app.jobvite.com/CompanyJobs/Job.aspx?j=oCwbffwi