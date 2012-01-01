The Porterhouse Medical Group is a scientific and medical communications agency group with a reputation for excellence. We work with some of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world, helping them to connect with a global audience of healthcare professionals and patients.

We have seen continued growth over the past 19 years and recently secured new business wins on both a global and a national level. In 2016, Porterhouse Medical was recognised with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise (the UK’s highest accolade for outstanding achievement in business), and in 2019 we were delighted to achieve Investors in People accreditation at the Gold level, which is a world-recognised standard that reflects the very best in people management excellence.

Our employees include editors, medical writers, account managers and designers, who work together on a variety of projects to ensure they are completed to the highest standard for our clients. We demand excellence from our staff but also foster a relaxed, friendly and supportive working environment, where teamwork is an everyday occurrence.

Senior Account Manager

Job description

We are looking for a Senior Account Manager to join our busy global client services team. The successful candidate will have exceptional problem-solving, project management and diplomacy skills. Strong face-to-face and written communication skills and a proven ability to develop enduring client relationships are also essential.

The successful candidate should be prepared to work in a fast­-paced, creative environment with occasional opportunities for travel.

Key duties will include:

● Working closely with clients and healthcare professionals to understand their needs and translate these into opportunities for developing high-quality medical communication solutions

● Proactively driving projects forward and seeing them through to completion in a timely manner

● Working closely with internal teams within Porterhouse to manage priorities and ensure that solutions are delivered to the highest standard

● Proactively managing project scope and budgets to ensure that any issues are communicated to clients and that project profitability is maintained

● Developing an understanding of new therapy areas quickly and comprehensively, inspiring confidence with the client

● Identifying opportunities for new business within existing accounts

● Supporting new business initiatives, including attendance and presentation at pitch meetings

●Training and developing account executives, and conducting performance reviews and appraisals

Desired background and skills

● A bachelor’s degree (2:1 or higher) and a strong academic record

● At least 3 years’ experience in a client services role in a medical communications agency or pharmaceutical company

● A proven track record of client and account management and delivery of organic growth and new business

● Experience of managing and developing a team, and proven leadership and influencing skills in a multidisciplinary environment

● Strong literacy and numeracy skills, and excellent attention to detail

To apply, please send your CV and a covering letter to careers@porterhousemedical.com for the attention of Jan Coetzee (Talent Manager). We do not accept unsolicited CVs from recruiters or employment agencies.