The company

Portland is a fully integrated communications consultancy trusted by some of the highest profile organizations, governments and individuals in the world.





We deliver global communications and public affairs campaigns across multiple platforms, helping clients manage their reputation, improve their visibility and achieve their policy goals.





Our work is both national and international, with global offices in London, Paris, Berlin, Brussels, Washington DC, Singapore, Doha and Nairobi.









The team

The team brings together specialists in healthcare policy, public affairs and communications. You will be joining a team of consultants with unrivalled first-hand PA and PR experience at the highest level.





We devise and implement integrated public affairs and communications programmes for both UK and EU/global clients.





Our clients include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies and biotechs, many of whom have become household names since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.





We advise our clients on the most pressing health issues in the world today: from shaping global vaccine policy, to bringing to market innovative medicines, to ensuring patients with rare conditions can access new treatments.





The role

We are seeking a Senior Consultant to help lead our policy and public affairs work for a number of well-known clients in the pharmaceuticals and biotech sector.





The work you do at Portland will be career-defining: the successful applicant will be helping to solve some of the most important, high-profile, complex challenges in healthcare.





Supported by some the best consultants in the industry, you’ll be expected to lead account teams, plan stakeholder engagement campaigns and become a trusted adviser to your clients.





You will be guided and mentored by senior public affairs strategists with unrivalled experience in UK politics and beyond.





You will also support our commercial growth, helping to grow existing client accounts and win new ones.





The role is likely to suit someone currently working at Account Director level or equivalent.





You will have strong experience across the pharmaceutical and health sector, including experience of managing political and/or stakeholder relationships for a diverse range of clients and therapeutic areas.





Experience of UK healthcare public affairs is essential, while some experience of international public affairs would be an advantage.





Key responsibilities

• Providing leadership and strategic counsel on major complex client accounts.

• Directing major accounts and projects.

• Driving significant new business efforts – conceiving, leading and managing new business proposals and pitches.

• Contributing to the smooth running of the health practice at Portland.

• Line managing team members (Consultants, Associate Consultants and Executives) and overseeing their career development.

• Developing strategies that address client objectives and tactics that further those strategies.

• Writing and producing client-facing proposals, presentations, strategic plans, and other materials, both independently and in collaboration with Portland colleagues.





Person Specification Competences applicable to the post:





Providing a quality service

You must:

• Be able to direct large accounts and manage clients – a track record of agency experience is not essential but would be beneficial.

• Be able to anticipate clients’ challenges and develop strategies to solve them.

• Be highly organised with the ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines.

• Be committed to ensuring the highest quality of delivery for clients.





Personal effectiveness

You must:

• Be a credible and confident adviser.

• Have strong commercial awareness and the ability to support a drive for new business.

• Have excellent interpersonal skills with a real flare for pitching and presenting ideas and business plans.

• Be politically savvy with good understanding of how politics and media cross over.





Team working and projects

You must:

• Be a leader: supporting teams to achieve results for clients.

• Be able to work with and communicate effectively with others across the agency.

• Be an excellent decision maker with a real ability to lead and mentor a team colleagues across different client accounts.





Qualifications and skills

You must have:

• Relevant, senior level Public Affairs/ Government Affairs/ policy experience gained from an agency, in-house or government role.

• The ability to be a key influencer with the gravitas to provide senior leadership and counsel on major complex accounts.

• Exceptional project management skills.

• Exceptional written and oral communication skills, excellent client-consultation skills as well as client and agency growth and development.









What we offer in return

We are part of the Omnicom Group, the leading global advertising, marketing and corporate communications company.





We are committed to employee development and have an open doors culture. We have a solid and structured approach to individual career development where you will have the opportunity to learn from some of the most experienced people in the business and we regularly reward and promote success within the company. We actively encourage staff to develop innovative and exciting ways of delivering success and to take on new challenges and responsibilities to aid progression.





Our remuneration package also includes a wide range of employee benefits, such as our competitive pension contributions, private healthcare life assurance cover, company contribution to gym membership, company parties, free daily breakfast and much, much more!

• We have an unrivalled strategic and advisory council; a group that has held some of the hottest seats in politics and the media. Our clients benefit from their experience and expertise, but so too do our people.

• In addition, every person that works at Portland is eligible for our industry leading profit share. When Portland thrives, all of our people share in that success.



