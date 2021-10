One of the strongest and most high profile medical education agencies in the UK is looking for a Scientific Team Lead for one of their busiest and most successful internal agency brands. With a thriving and varied roster of work- from events to internal communication, webinars and strategic workshops – they offer a blend of work that is high science as well as creative.

Being one of the biggest medical education businesses in the UK they have multiple internal brands- each operating as a robust and successful agency in itself. Their Scientific Team Lead will be responsible for around 10 medical writers and will play a pivotal role in the development of exceptional, quality content. They will partner with the client services team in developing new and organic business, as well as creating strategic partnerships with clients on franchise level and complex, challenging and rewarding accounts. Eventually they will be on a career plan to run the scientific services , for the internal brand or breakaway brand- and if they are ambitious enough- to run both client as well as scientific services as overall Director. So there is huge potential for career development,

Previous medical education agency experience at at least Principal Medical Writer level is required for this role.