ACROSS HEALTH IS LOOKING FOR OMNICHANNEL STRATEGY CONSULTANTS

Across Health, a fast-growing global leader in omnichannel engagement for the Life Sciences (CAGR of 17% since 2008 and NPS = 74), and proud to be part of PMG (Precision Medicine Group), is looking for eager commercial talent with 2-5 years of experience in Commercial (Marketing, Sales) and/or Medical, ideally combined with experience and/or a keen interest in B2B digital/omnichannel and a track record in consultative selling.

Job description

Our omnichannel strategy consultants provide unique market and customer insights in the area of multichannel trends, formulate omnichannel customer engagement strategies at the product, customer or company level, and provide pragmatic implementation and impactful measurement frameworks for pharma customers across the globe. They work mainly on the global and regional level, sometimes on the local level too. They work closely with senior strategy staff, account management and the execution/impact team to deliver strategy projects on time and within budget.

Across Health is looking for mid-level omnichannel strategy consultants. The ideal candidate has the following characteristics:

Master’s degree and excellent academic record.

2-7 years of relevant consulting experience or role in life sciences (commercial or medical).

Experience in the commercial and/or medical area of life sciences, ideally in the physician engagement space.

Deeper expertise in two or more of the following areas: omnichannel strategy and optimization, product launch, go-to-market strategy, commercial model design, segmentation and targeting, marketing excellence, medical affairs, scientific communications, medical education.

Good understanding of commercial/marketing technology.

Proven analytical skills and a problem-solving mindset.

Solid project management skills.

Able to work effectively with people at all levels in an organization and quickly establish credibility.

Excellent client relationships skills.

Keen interest in or a track record of facilitating workshops with clients.

An effective communicator, verbally and written, in English.

Sharing the key values of Across Health: outside-in perspective, agility, curiosity, evidence-led decisions, ownership and team orientation.

Can be based anywhere.

Compensation

We offer an attractive remuneration package, including several fringe benefits and a meritocratic bonus and staff recognition system.

Why join Across Health?

At Across Health you can make great ideas happen for some of the world’s most dynamic companies. With a focus on healthcare and a unique know-how, we partner with innovative international customers to architect innovation in sales and customer engagement strategies - and deliver results. Choose a career at Across Health and enjoy an entrepreneurial environment where challenging and interesting work is part of daily life.

We strongly believe in investing in our people, providing a mentor as of day 1, a 12-month on-boarding programme, regular training sessions to upskill and develop new skills, and a good amount of stretch opportunities.

Headquartered in Belgium, Across Health has staff members in Germany, France, Spain, UK, Belgium, Netherlands, the Nordics & Switzerland. Thanks to its parent company Precision Medicine Group and their strong presence in the US, our coverage is now truly global.

For more information:

* On the company

* On our offerings & methodology

How to apply?

So, if you have omnichannel, consulting & Life Sciences in your DNA and you are fully convinced this is THE job you have been looking for, please send your application letter and CV to Vladimir Rogiers.