Love science but want to move away from the editorial side? This is your chance to develop your skills in a totally new role as the scientific expert for the clients and internal teams at a very creative healthcare communications agency. You’ll deep dive into scientific data to create message frameworks and ensure the team can produce medically accurate pharmaceutical and healthcare campaign materials, inspire and motivate medical writers and contribute to strategic thinking on brands.

The Healthcare Communication Agency:

- Award winning creative output, a well known and established healthcare agency with all the resources and benefits you would expect.

- Happy staff – they hire bright people who genuinely care about maintaining a positive, supportive and fun environment.

- They’ve had an extremely busy year, with lots of new business wins across a broad range of therapy areas and products.

The Scientific Director’s Role:

- Digging deeply into scientific data, leading workshops with pharmaceutical clients and advising on how to position their products

- Experienced at leading teams who produce high-standard, accurate and compliant content to meet client briefs across a range of healthcare campaigns

- Pulling together slide decks and presentations, having conversations with senior executives in pharma companies

- Provide expert medical counsel in client meetings, new business opportunities and pitches

Essential Requirements:

- Extensive previous relevant medical information, communications or marketing experience

- Excellent understanding of relevant UK and International code – eg ABPI

- Likely to have been a lead writer in a medical communications agency, now looking for something a bit different

- Scientific background

- Passion for science and healthcare

