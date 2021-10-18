A global healthcare and medical communications agency is looking for a talented medical writer to join the team. If you are a junior/associate medical writer looking to take on more responsibility or an established medical writer looking for a new challenge this role is for you. This role would involve working on a diverse range of therapy areas including oncology, diabetes, haematology and many more.

Medical writer role:

- You will get to work on a variety of writing projects for an enviable portfolio of clients including major international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

- You can choose the therapy areas which interest you

- Producing high quality content for educational materials for healthcare clients and other educational bodies

The Agency:

- Excellent working environment, supportive management, generous rewards, and fast career progression

- Well established, constant growth and always in profit, offices in the US and around the UK

- Known for taking an innovative and ‘outside the box’ approach to healthcare with incredibly innovative and creative work, the type that changes lives.

- Limitless career development and progression opportunities, modern offices, and lovely colleagues!

You:

- Must have a year of agency experience as a medical writer

- Life science degree or scientific background is desirable

- Accomplished scientific writing style and excellent communication skills

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!