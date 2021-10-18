This is a wonderful opportunity for an experienced traffic manager to join an advertising agency staffed by lovely, collaborative, intelligent people.

The Agency:

- Trendy healthcare advertising agency, flat structured, down to earth, family feel.

- Award winning, innovative work across digital and traditional platforms, promoting healthcare products and services for adults and children; OTC, RX, etc,

- Best work/life balance and benefits in town!

- Full range of pharmaceutical marketing services include advertising, social media, video animation, sales materials, patient information, strategic brand planning, e-details, etc,

The Advertising Traffic Manager:

- Drawing up and supervising advertising schedules

- Working closely with account management teams to optimise workflow

- Identifying and liaising with external providers

- Track cost and progress of a variety of healthcare advertising campaigns

- Report to management on current and future workflow

The Successful Traffic Manager:

- Significant experience of traffic management in an advertising agency

- Extremely detail oriented and efficient

- Collaborative in nature, confident liaising with all levels in an organisation

- Keen to get involved in how an agency is run

