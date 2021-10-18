This is a wonderful opportunity for an experienced traffic manager to join an advertising agency staffed by lovely, collaborative, intelligent people.
The Agency:
- Trendy healthcare advertising agency, flat structured, down to earth, family feel.
- Award winning, innovative work across digital and traditional platforms, promoting healthcare products and services for adults and children; OTC, RX, etc,
- Best work/life balance and benefits in town!
- Full range of pharmaceutical marketing services include advertising, social media, video animation, sales materials, patient information, strategic brand planning, e-details, etc,
The Advertising Traffic Manager:
- Drawing up and supervising advertising schedules
- Working closely with account management teams to optimise workflow
- Identifying and liaising with external providers
- Track cost and progress of a variety of healthcare advertising campaigns
- Report to management on current and future workflow
The Successful Traffic Manager:
- Significant experience of traffic management in an advertising agency
- Extremely detail oriented and efficient
- Collaborative in nature, confident liaising with all levels in an organisation
- Keen to get involved in how an agency is run
