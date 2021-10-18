Traffic Manager - Healthcare Advertising Agency

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs
Region:
London
Salary:
40,000 to 50,000 per annum
Salary Description:
£40000 - £50000 per annum
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
18-Oct-21
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
32897

This is a wonderful opportunity for an experienced traffic manager to join an advertising agency staffed by lovely, collaborative, intelligent people.

The Agency:

- Trendy healthcare advertising agency, flat structured, down to earth, family feel.
- Award winning, innovative work across digital and traditional platforms, promoting healthcare products and services for adults and children; OTC, RX, etc,
- Best work/life balance and benefits in town!
- Full range of pharmaceutical marketing services include advertising, social media, video animation, sales materials, patient information, strategic brand planning, e-details, etc,

The Advertising Traffic Manager:

- Drawing up and supervising advertising schedules
- Working closely with account management teams to optimise workflow
- Identifying and liaising with external providers
- Track cost and progress of a variety of healthcare advertising campaigns
- Report to management on current and future workflow

The Successful Traffic Manager:

- Significant experience of traffic management in an advertising agency
- Extremely detail oriented and efficient
- Collaborative in nature, confident liaising with all levels in an organisation
- Keen to get involved in how an agency is run

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings