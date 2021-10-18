Zenopa are currently working with a specialist consultancy who work with Pharma and Biotech with their launch strategy.

They have been in business since 2005 are fully independent and have 30 employees and growing.

The offices are based near Tunbridge Wells, Kent, but the role can be performed remotely. There will be some travel to clients as needed and some travel for team meetings (which are usually arranged on suitable location of individuals). Very occasional trips to office.

They are seeking a Launch Excellence Partner- Project Lead.

The ideal candidate will be a senior level consultant from pharma with launch experience.

The role will involve leadership of a team through coaching and leading by experience (it's a flat structure so line management is done by another) and you will be responsible for dealing with senior level pharma, procurement, and directors heads to run project delivery, strategic planning & managing facilitation of launch plans.

They have delivered over 150 launches in the last 10 years and most business comes to them from word of mouth and their good reputation. They have recently been heavily involved in accelerated launch plans for covid -19 treatments and a launch plan for totally integrated solutions for patient prescriptions.

Culturally they put passion, bravery and teamwork at the heart of what they do. They are open and transparent and have the ability to make quick decisions. They encourage their employees to step out of their comfort zone and they offer a number of training and development opportunities such as lunch and learn and mentoring support.