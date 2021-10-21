Established boutique healthcare PR and public affairs agency seeks additional account director to add to the growing PR and public affairs teams, specialising in health and wellbeing.
The Consultancy:-
- Focuses on providing integrated campaigns and has one of London’s leading independent healthcare PR and public affairs offerings.
- Hugely experienced and talented management team, good work/life balance and supportive and fun environment.
The Account Director’s Job:-
- Working alongside senior directors, designing and delivering public affairs plans and proposals.
- Providing strategic advice to clients.
- Managing more junior team members.
- Drafting materials such as parliamentary briefing documents, press notices and policy reports.
You:-
- Will have in-depth understanding of government, parliament and political processes and/or substantial healthcare PR agency experience, including pharmaceutical brand communications.
- Some media (proactive and reactive, plus social) experience.
- Passion for healthcare and enjoys working in a small team environment.
