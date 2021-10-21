Established boutique healthcare PR and public affairs agency seeks additional account director to add to the growing PR and public affairs teams, specialising in health and wellbeing.

The Consultancy:-

- Focuses on providing integrated campaigns and has one of London’s leading independent healthcare PR and public affairs offerings.

- Hugely experienced and talented management team, good work/life balance and supportive and fun environment.

The Account Director’s Job:-

- Working alongside senior directors, designing and delivering public affairs plans and proposals.

- Providing strategic advice to clients.

- Managing more junior team members.

- Drafting materials such as parliamentary briefing documents, press notices and policy reports.

You:-

- Will have in-depth understanding of government, parliament and political processes and/or substantial healthcare PR agency experience, including pharmaceutical brand communications.

- Some media (proactive and reactive, plus social) experience.

- Passion for healthcare and enjoys working in a small team environment.

