Account Director – Healthcare PR and Public Affairs

Established boutique healthcare PR and public affairs agency seeks additional account director to add to the growing PR and public affairs teams, specialising in health and wellbeing.

The Consultancy:-

- Focuses on providing integrated campaigns and has one of London’s leading independent healthcare PR and public affairs offerings.
- Hugely experienced and talented management team, good work/life balance and supportive and fun environment.

The Account Director’s Job:-

- Working alongside senior directors, designing and delivering public affairs plans and proposals.
- Providing strategic advice to clients.
- Managing more junior team members.
- Drafting materials such as parliamentary briefing documents, press notices and policy reports.

You:-

- Will have in-depth understanding of government, parliament and political processes and/or substantial healthcare PR agency experience, including pharmaceutical brand communications.
- Some media (proactive and reactive, plus social) experience.
- Passion for healthcare and enjoys working in a small team environment.

