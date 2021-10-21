A very creative healthcare communications agency is looking for a principal medial writer who can produce medically accurate pharmaceutical and healthcare campaign materials, inspire and motivate other medical writers and contribute to strategic thinking on brands.

The Healthcare Communication Agency:

- Award winning creative output, a well known and established healthcare advertising agency with all the resources and benefits you would expect.

- Happy staff – they hire bright people who genuinely care about maintaining a positive, supportive and fun environment.

- They’ve had an extremely busy year, with lots of new business wins across a broad range of therapy areas and products.

The Principal Medical Writer’s Responsibilities:

- Capable of writing powerful, emotive ‘storyselling’ and empowering team members to do the same

- Experienced at leading teams who produce high-standard, accurate and compliant content to meet client briefs across a range of healthcare campaigns

- Lead in the preparation and delivery of client meetings and webinars

- Adhere to agency and client processes and ensure projects are running to agreed specifications and deadlines

- Provide expert medical copywriting counsel on client meetings, new business opportunities and pitches

Essential Requirements:

- Extensive previous relevant medical information, communications or marketing writing experience

- Excellent understanding of relevant UK and International code – eg ABPI

- Able to be the lead writer on a pitch and have a solid communications agency background - ESSENTIAL

- Scientific background

- Passion for science and healthcare

