Yorkshire Cancer Research is the largest independent cancer charity in England. With an ambitious goal of saving 2000 lives a year, it is an exciting time to be joining the charity. Every week in Yorkshire almost 600 people are told they have cancer, by working for Yorkshire Cancer Research you are helping to protect and save these lives.

Yorkshire is big, beautiful and diverse and, as an inclusive employer, our aim is that our workforce reflects the rich diversity of our region. We believe a diverse workforce is central to us achieving our strategic goal of saving more lives in our region. We offer equal opportunities regardless of race, religion or belief, age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, marriage and civil partnerships.

Yorkshire Cancer Research is entering an exciting period in its development. As part of this we are expanding our team at our Head Office and a number of new roles are being created. As such, we are now looking for a Head of Research and Clinical Trials to support our Research and Services team.

The Benefits

We offer all our employees a wide range of benefits including an enhanced contributory pension scheme, 25 days annual leave plus Bank Holidays (increasing to 30 days after 5 years’ service), flexible working arrangements, private medical insurance, enhanced maternity leave, career progression, learning and development, wellbeing initiatives, offices within walking distance of Harrogate train station, free onsite parking and a whole lot more.

We’ve got a strong set of values that inform everything we do and we’re looking for people who are aligned with these. As our Head of Research and Clinical Trials, you will strive for excellence in everything you do, have integrity, champion expertise through improvement and innovation and be a great team player. To find out more about our values and how important they are to us, please visit our website.

The Role

As our Head of Research and Clinical Trials, you will be responsible for developing, delivering and managing a portfolio of interventional research to ensure the charity meets its ambitious goal of saving 2000 lives each year in Yorkshire.

Supporting the Director of Research, Services and Policy, your role will involve delivering our funding rounds that comply with the Association of Medical Research Charities (AMRC) peer review guidance from launch to completion; strengthening our patient and public involvement in all of our research funding processes; ensuring the highest standards of research governance; leading on the development of a new ‘Clinical Trial Development’ function as well as contribute to the refinement and implementation of the strategic aims of the charity.

Specifically, you will:

- Lead the Research Funding Team to run our response mode funding.

- Develop new processes to identify, generate, review and fund proposals for new clinical trials that will meet our KPIs and strategic objectives.

- Lead the Research Funding Team to identify and agree appropriate KPIs that can be monitored for all funded projects and effectively manage the Research Awards to ensure all allocated funding is used as planned and the impact is monitored.

- Build on the charity’s involvement of people affected by cancer through our Research Advisory Panel and further develop and strengthen our patient and public involvement (PPI) work in all aspects of our Research Funding.

- Support the development of a new PPI function that will support the research, services, policy and communications work of the charity.

- Review and develop effective research governance and ensure that our governance structures and peer review processes are in accordance with AMRC guidelines and best practice.

- Collaborate with key organisations, professional bodies, relevant institutions and individuals as well as ensuring public and patient involvement to develop research trials.

-Manage your line reports through effective leadership, ensuring the ongoing coaching and development of all team members.

- Collaborate with colleagues across the organisation and deputise for the Director of Research, Services & Policy as required.



About You

To be considered for this role, you will need:

- A Post Graduate Qualification in a relevant subject area with strong up to date knowledge and experience of successfully developing and leading research funding functions in the charity or public sector.

- Excellent track record of management and leadership, with proven experience at a senior manager/team leader level in a relevant environment such as delivering or commissioning research in the charity sector.

- Substantial experience of implementing, managing and evaluating a strategic portfolio of human intervention research studies.

- Experience of developing research and clinical trial proposals in collaboration with a broad range of external senior and operational stakeholders including Universities and Clinical Research Organisations, in addition to patients.

- In depth understanding and awareness of the medical research funding and clinical research delivery landscape such as AMRC standards and guidance, clinical research management in the UK, research ethics, the role of the NIHR CRN, role and function of CTUs, good practice around IP management and exploitation, open access publication policies etc.



Before applying, please visit our website to view the full role profile and visit our Careers Page to find out more about working for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

To apply please submit a CV and covering letter outlining your suitability for the role to Claire Wooldridge, People Partner (recruitment@ycr.org.uk) before 31st October 2021. Please read our privacy notice before applying.

The charity is a responsible and flexible employer. We welcome any discussion for flexible working at interview/offer stage where we will consider an individual’s circumstances against the needs of the charity.

We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates from all backgrounds. If we can make any reasonable adjustments to support your application please contact us at recruitment@ycr.org.uk or call the People Team on 01423 642803.

