Our client is a thriving global agency with a strong international presence across countries and sectors. They are also proudly an independent. Despite their size and decades of success they champion agile thinking and working- and their flair for innovation and creativity is unmatched.

The healthcare team is small and growing – and with the backing of the wider agency- has ambitious plans for growth and is currently doing some of the most interesting work in healthcare PR- including AI, life changing work in vaccines and DTC campaigns. The agency has particularly strong roots in tech PR so the health team has a sweet spot in the intersection of tech, consumer and health.

As this is a technologically sophisticated and innovative agency- whilst they are London based they are also fully embracing of flexible working- for candidates based anywhere in the UK.

Previous healthcare PR agency experience is required. Experience in health tech, media and a passion for cause related work is hugely advantageous.