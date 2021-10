If you are a talented Medical Writer who is ambitious- and curious to develop your skills in a fast paced, entrepreneurial agency on innovative accounts- this is the agency for you.

As one of the world’s largest independent communications agencies our client offers a culture that is progressive as well as flexible- inspirational as well as close knit.

This is a creatively driven and high profile agency with a unique healthcare team doing award winning work in both medical communications as well as healthcare PR. The medical writer will be working on a unique portfolio of accounts ranging from psychedelics and mental health to diabetes and clinical trials. A lot of the work is ground-breaking and new with the potential to completely change and shift behaviour- hence hugely rewarding. This is one of the most varied medical writing roles in that you will work on a mix of work and audiences including HCPs, patients and consumers- and everything is underpinned by a strong in-house behavioural science capability.

As the healthcare team is small you will work closely with the agency directors and will be learning first hand from some of the best.

Previous medical writing experience in agency is required for this role.