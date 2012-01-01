Create something that matters.

Could you help inspire people to make better choices about their health? We’re a global agency of like-minded individuals, thinkers and doers committed to making it matter through powerful integrated communications. Come and join us!

At Mind+Matter, every day we inspire people to change their behaviour and make better healthy decisions. From the food they eat, to the products they put on their skin, and from the medicines they take to the routines they adopt to prevent or manage long-term illness. Now, due to exponential growth, we are looking for new team members to join our award-winning pharmaceutical / life-sciences team.

We’re a diverse and dynamic team, but have a lot in common too. We offer spark. We always offer our best. Offer a smile. Offer compassion and connection. We’re not afraid to ask for a hand as well as offering one.

The position

As an Account Director you’ll lead communications and marketing programmes across our range of clients, from global leaders to smaller specialists. You have excellent communication abilities as well as an experience in digital and flair for creative execution. You have an analytical mind, a curious disposition, and are creative in your approach. You are adept at leading teams and navigating challenges with ease. You are brave and are driven by your passion to change things for the better.

Responsibilities

To play a lead role and have strong accountability for client relationships and programmes – including accountability across client development and growth plans

To oversee all aspects of client accounts and projects within it – from taking the client brief, developing and delivering our response, managing programme implementation from end to end, troubleshooting relationship issues and deploying effective key account management techniques to grow the business we have with clients

To be a driver of strategy for your clients using our strategic planning model; CHANGE

To inspire and excite clients about our creative capability and to champion the value of creative craft, from branding to films and beyond

To have accountability for managing the budgets of a client programmes

To support lead generation and conversion strategies, proactively identifying incremental revenue opportunities with existing and potential clients

To play an active role in pitches for new programmes and campaigns

Requirements

Experience of leading project delivery teams from creative concepts to artwork

Deep knowledge for healthcare and/or pharma

People management skills, leading with emotional intelligence and customer focus

Strong negotiation skills with a problem-solving attitude

Strong client relationship builder with a proven track record of success

Budgeting client programmes, including budget development, management, and forecasting

Knowledge of resourcing needs for different types of deliverables

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Passion for fast-paced and varied environments

Our offer to you…

Set in the heart of Brighton’s North Laines, bustling central Manchester or in our vibrant Macclesfield office, this award winning ‘people culture’ agency will reward you with a very competitive benefits package, including a personal development fund. You will also be part of the agency family, where we ensure that your happiness at work is our priority – be this though our many staff culture events, or the option of working dynamically.

But most importantly, you get the opportunity to really make a difference: ‘Inspiring healthy decisions’ is the only rule. As we have been named the NUMBER 1 healthcare agency in the UK by PR Week, we want to say “we did that” about some of the industry’s most exciting work that really changes people’s lives for the better. If you do too then we’d love to hear from you.

Interested? Take a look at our website https://mindplusmatter.com/ where you can find out more about the work we do.