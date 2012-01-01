As an Account Manager you’ll deliver integrated communications programmes across our range of clients, from global leaders to smaller specialists. You have excellent communication abilities as well as a specialism digital and flair for creative communications. You have an analytical mind, a curious disposition, and are creative in your approach. You ensure that client briefs are met; work is delivered to a high quality and on time.
Responsibilities
- Establishing strong, long-term client relationships; day-to-day communication with clients and responding to specific queries
- Agree and follow communication and approval processes with clients
- Lead internal and client status meetings, presenting new work and develop project milestones to meet the client deadlines
- Promote internal teamwork with a ‘can do’ attitude
- Translating client needs to clear internal briefs with specific timelines
- Ensure the delivery of content meets the client strategic marketing goals and key messages
- Develop budgets and accurately track financials across accounts
- Collaboration and navigation of internal teams and processes, ensuring that work is internally planned well to meet delivery timelines
- Develop and edit written documents that are tailored to audience needs; documents will include slides, proposals, plans, budgets, and strategic documents
- Participate in new business ventures, including pitching and internal business propositions
- Proactively seek opportunities to develop and grow the business with existing clients
- Keeping up-to-date with healthcare trends and bring useful ideas from outside of healthcare
Requirements
- Experience of leading project delivery from creative concepts to artwork
- People management skills, leading with emotional intelligence and customer focus
- Strong negotiation skills with a problem-solving attitude
- Strong client relationship builder, using expertise to consult with clients on best practice
- Budgeting client programmes, including budget development, management, and forecasting
- Knowledge of resourcing needs for different types of deliverables
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills