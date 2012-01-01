As an Account Manager you’ll deliver integrated communications programmes across our range of clients, from global leaders to smaller specialists. You have excellent communication abilities as well as a specialism digital and flair for creative communications. You have an analytical mind, a curious disposition, and are creative in your approach. You ensure that client briefs are met; work is delivered to a high quality and on time.

Responsibilities

Establishing strong, long-term client relationships; day-to-day communication with clients and responding to specific queries

Agree and follow communication and approval processes with clients

Lead internal and client status meetings, presenting new work and develop project milestones to meet the client deadlines

Promote internal teamwork with a ‘can do’ attitude

Translating client needs to clear internal briefs with specific timelines

Ensure the delivery of content meets the client strategic marketing goals and key messages

Develop budgets and accurately track financials across accounts

Collaboration and navigation of internal teams and processes, ensuring that work is internally planned well to meet delivery timelines

Develop and edit written documents that are tailored to audience needs; documents will include slides, proposals, plans, budgets, and strategic documents

Participate in new business ventures, including pitching and internal business propositions

Proactively seek opportunities to develop and grow the business with existing clients

Keeping up-to-date with healthcare trends and bring useful ideas from outside of healthcare

Requirements