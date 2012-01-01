Account Manager

Employment Type:
Part-time
Type of Job:
Any
Region:
Any
Salary Description:
Competitive Salary
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
26-Oct-21
Recruiter:
Mind+Matter
Job Ref:

As an Account Manager you’ll deliver integrated communications programmes across our range of clients, from global leaders to smaller specialists. You have excellent communication abilities as well as a specialism digital and flair for creative communications. You have an analytical mind, a curious disposition, and are creative in your approach. You ensure that client briefs are met; work is delivered to a high quality and on time.

Responsibilities

  • Establishing strong, long-term client relationships; day-to-day communication with clients and responding to specific queries
  • Agree and follow communication and approval processes with clients
  • Lead internal and client status meetings, presenting new work and develop project milestones to meet the client deadlines
  • Promote internal teamwork with a ‘can do’ attitude
  • Translating client needs to clear internal briefs with specific timelines
  • Ensure the delivery of content meets the client strategic marketing goals and key messages
  • Develop budgets and accurately track financials across accounts
  • Collaboration and navigation of internal teams and processes, ensuring that work is internally planned well to meet delivery timelines
  • Develop and edit written documents that are tailored to audience needs; documents will include slides, proposals, plans, budgets, and strategic documents
  • Participate in new business ventures, including pitching and internal business propositions
  • Proactively seek opportunities to develop and grow the business with existing clients
  • Keeping up-to-date with healthcare trends and bring useful ideas from outside of healthcare

Requirements

  • Experience of leading project delivery from creative concepts to artwork
  • People management skills, leading with emotional intelligence and customer focus
  • Strong negotiation skills with a problem-solving attitude
  • Strong client relationship builder, using expertise to consult with clients on best practice
  • Budgeting client programmes, including budget development, management, and forecasting
  • Knowledge of resourcing needs for different types of deliverables
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Contact Details:
Mind+Matter
Tel: +44 01273 712000
Contact: Georgina Ross
Email:

