Hybrid / flexible working options

We are seeking a Senior Account Director to join a growing agency at an exciting point in our evolution. Reporting to Client Director, you will lead the client accounts team. This is a senior position in the agency and you will be given overall responsibility for your specific client accounts, working with and developing a team.

Who’s the ideal candidate?

You are an experienced account director with a wealth of global healthcare communications agency experience looking for an opportunity to progress in a dynamic PR, communications and creative agency. You are commercially focused and comfortable generating revenue through high quality account management and through contribution to new business development. You understand how to successfully manage clients, anticipating issues before they arise and you have a real empathy for people, ensuring your team are focussed, and happy in their work. You understand healthcare and have a good grasp of strategy, brand development and campaigns. You are motivated by a desire to produce great work that is delivered efficiently and contributes to agency profitability.

What will you do?

Account and project overview/direction

Resource management

Account lead and PM

Account development

New business pitches

Finances and revenue tracking

Quality review and issues resolution

Internal KPI reporting

Consultation across internal teams

Experience required