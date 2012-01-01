Hybrid / flexible working options
We are seeking a Senior Account Director to join a growing agency at an exciting point in our evolution. Reporting to Client Director, you will lead the client accounts team. This is a senior position in the agency and you will be given overall responsibility for your specific client accounts, working with and developing a team.
Who’s the ideal candidate?
You are an experienced account director with a wealth of global healthcare communications agency experience looking for an opportunity to progress in a dynamic PR, communications and creative agency. You are commercially focused and comfortable generating revenue through high quality account management and through contribution to new business development. You understand how to successfully manage clients, anticipating issues before they arise and you have a real empathy for people, ensuring your team are focussed, and happy in their work. You understand healthcare and have a good grasp of strategy, brand development and campaigns. You are motivated by a desire to produce great work that is delivered efficiently and contributes to agency profitability.
What will you do?
- Account and project overview/direction
- Resource management
- Account lead and PM
- Account development
- New business pitches
- Finances and revenue tracking
- Quality review and issues resolution
- Internal KPI reporting
- Consultation across internal teams
Experience required
- Demonstrable experience of leading successful client account teams - Global/EU pharma comms / PR / product comms expertise is key
- Motivated by developing and coaching individuals to achieve their full potential
- Proven ability to build and maintain strong client relationships
- Role model; lead by example regarding agency values and in the spirit of collaboration
- Commercial mindset; have a hunger for business and proposition growth, and developing commercial relationships
- Broad experience; be a seasoned communications professional with demonstrable experience of implementing and overseeing all elements of the PR, communications and marketing mix
- Superior knowledge of account management function and principles, including finance, customer service, and client management
- Problem solver; seeks to understand and address issues that might affect client satisfaction
- Persuasive; ability to write compelling proposals and develop new business propositions that clients buy into
- Collaborative; strong facilitation skills and ability to bring together different stakeholders to achieve goals
- Detail focused; ensuring quality of delivery and high service levels for all client accounts
- Resilient; able to cope with changing priorities, shifts in agency strategy and changes in agency focus
- Self-starter; focused on autonomously achieving the team objectives and managing complexity