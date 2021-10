This is a great opportunity to join this exciting creative communications agency. They are looking for Account Directors to join their team in their London office. They are producing award-winning creative communications including live event production, film, digital and immersive content, exhibitions, logistics and medical communications.

They are looking for someone who is self-motivated, proactive and able to build strong relationships with clients. Creative or communications agency experience is essential and knowledge of virtual and Digital Channels i.e Facebook Workplace is also useful.

We are looking for ADs from healthcare and also consumer background. You would be working on an exciting range of creative projects alongside a range of talented experts across industries; scientific, creative, event, digital, film, e-learning and immersive reality teams.

Great team and genuinely a fantastic opportunity to join this amazing agency creative interesting and high level thinking work for their clients delivering amazing results.

I'd love to tell you more so please drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk and we can arrange a time to chat