This is a fantastic opportunity to join one of the newest, most high flying healthcare PR agencies to enter the market. With an already enviable book of top global pharmaceutical/biotech/start-up clients- they are on an exciting winning streak and keen for their next hire to share in their success moving forward.

The founder of this agency is approachable, creative and passionate- keen give the team and clients the best experience possible- while making positive impact on patient lives.

The agency’s sweet spot is patient advocacy and strategy at early phase, so interesting and also very rewarding work.

With a stellar senior management team this Senior Account Executive will be learning from some of the finest in the industry- who are also keen to encourage new ideas and passion from this hire as well.

As this is a new and growing agency the founder is keen to encourage the team to excel and grow- so there are no rigid promotion cycles and the opportunity to progress fast early in your career is there.

Previous healthcare PR agency experience at at least Account Executive level is required for this role.