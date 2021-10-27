A key player in the PR and public affairs industry and with an exciting new leader at the helm is looking to expand its talented healthcare team. You may be an experienced Senior Account Director or an Associate Director looking for a new challenge in an independent agency with plenty of scope for progression.

The agency:

- Working across multiple sectors, their healthcare team is famous for providing a first-class service for a wide range of clients including, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, social intelligence, hospitals, vaccines and health insurance and all sorts of subsectors of health and social care.

- Clients can ask them to do everything, from political lobbying and raising their corporate profile to thought leadership, social media or getting them a piece in The Times.

- A true investor in staff, they provide an exemplary well-being package, in depth training and a generous bonus scheme.

The Associate Director’s job:

- Part of the management team, you will help steer the business as well as manage and mentor the healthcare team.

- Be a point of contact and provide strategic counsel to effectively advise and guide clients

- Cross-collaboration across teams in other sectors and disciplines to ensure the best offering to clients

- Covering all aspects of corporate, public affairs and communications

You:

- Must have come from a healthcare communications agency background to at least account director or associate director level and MUST have working knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry as well as the wider healthcare space.

- You will have a flair for strategy, great media knowledge and an interest in policy.

- Want to work for a successful independent agency, believe in what you do and care about your team.

