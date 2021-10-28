Our client is a multiple award-winning healthcare PR and communications agency harnessing impressive experience and creativity to make a difference in areas varying from covid to cancer. Lauded for their work in D&I and their unprecedented win ratio on pitches, this is an incredibly exciting agency to advance your career in. If you have a passion for social media and enjoy working closely with clients to enhance their knowledge and use of social platforms, get in touch for more info. Offices are based in London and the agency will be moving to a hybrid working model moving forwards.

The agency

- Recent big industry award wins in which judges’ comments highlighted the impact of their work

- Number one strength is their inclusivity and desire to forge an environment where everyone’s voice is equally heard and respected

- Own charitable and social impact program, including company charitable donations, annual group volunteering opportunities, employee 1:1 donation matching to non-profits and paid time off for volunteering and civic engagement

- Travel and career opportunities; ability to work in one of the agency’s global offices for 3 months and an annual company trip abroad

The Paid Social Manager’s Job

- You will be supporting roughly 2-4 client/project teams

- Utilise strong experience in paid social to enact programs across networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc

- You will be the primary liaison with clients, company partners and social platform representatives to ensure best-in-class delivery

- You will develop a deep understanding of clients’ business, therapy areas, unique needs and mindset of target populations (patients, stakeholders, HCPs)

- Acts as a social media champion internally and educates agency and client teams on utility of paid social media and latest advancements and trends

- Takes the lead in developing a variety of materials including paid social briefs detailing targeting and creative approach, budgets, timelines, etc.

- Ensures QA and launches ads; monitors performance to flag issues and optimize in real time

Requirements

- Relevant bachelors/ undergraduate degree

- 4+ years communications experience, emphasis on social & digital experience

- Any experience of the healthcare landscape highly desired

- Direct experience working across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, YouTube, Google Analytics, with deep understanding of paid social best practices

- A natural problem solver

- Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build cross-functional relationships

If using your experience in social/ digital communications to make a difference in healthcare sounds appealing to you then do get in touch to find out more.

