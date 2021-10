This is a rewarding and business critical role perfect for a patient engagement and insight leader who is passionate about championing the voice of patients in clinical development.

This is a global integrated healthcare solutions company with a strong purpose driven intent to better patient lives- through the intersection of healthcare and clinical/marketing communications underpinned by the power of technology.

You will have extensive medical affairs/communications experience and will have focused in the latter part of your career in the patient engagement piece. As this agency is a powerhouse of capability from marketing to PR to medical education and digital- you will operate as a central patient centricity thought leader so must be an expert in this space.

You will have experience of incorporating the patient experience and feedback from insights and qualitative research through to actionable project and study recommendations- from strategy through to delivery.

This is one of the world’s most exciting healthcare communications agencies. As this is a new role- this is an unmissable opportunity to make your mark in this global agency but also make in impact in the industry too.