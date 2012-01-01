This multi award winning London based agency is looking for a talented Account Director to join them at a very exciting growth phase, this is a superb opportunity for a driven account director that is curious about the industry and future trends and who is also dedicated to progressing to a board level position with an established creative agency. At the same time they are looking for an individual who occasionally likes to let their hair down and have fun! This is a highly successful agency that are offering an opportunity at a very exciting time, they have fresh and creative ideas and are looking for someone of a similar mind-set that wants responsibility and would be keen to fast track their career to a senior level.

The successful candidate will have a minimum of 4 years' experience working within a healthcare advertising agency environment, you will be driven and looking for a new challenge that will really see you make your mark within Healthcare advertising. Candidates that are looking for a step up from Senior Account Manager and also Account Director level positions are also encouraged to apply for other opportunities currently available within this agency.

.Role responsibilities include:-

* Ownership of client relationship on assigned brands

* Ownership of the brand strategy & effectively influences the client to achieve brand objectives

* Ownership of the revenue & projections of the brand

* Contributes to and may be accountable for new business development

* Responsible for staffing, managing and leading the assigned account team

This is an outstanding opportunity that will offer the chance to work across the most exciting brands in the industry within a pleasant working environment including up to 3 DAYS FROM HOME per week! They don't believe in standing still and you can expect to be constantly moving forward with a good work life balance also.

For more information on this superb role please contact chris.french@clrrecruitment.co.uk or call me on 07713358677

