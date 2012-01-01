A large, full service healthcare communications and PR agency seeks a new associate director to become part of the agency’s management team in the healthcare PR business unit. This is the result of huge new business wins, stemming from incredibly innovative and creative work in the healthcare sector, the type that changes lives.

The healthcare PR agency:

- Well established, constant growth and always in profit, offices in the US and around the UK

- Known for taking an innovative and ‘outside the box’ approach to healthcare comms, RX and OTC, animal health and consumer – you can take your pick re what you want to work on.

- Campaigns are all deep rooted in behavioural science.

The associate director’s role:

- Coach and guid junior team members on identifying, planning, and managing key deliverables, activities, budgets, and deadlines for individual projects

- The projects include: brand work, data comms, congresses, issues management, disease awareness, social media, patient advocacy, etc – they cover everything, very varied account.

- Strategic counsel lead for client engagements based on broad health communications landscape and business goals.

You:

- Will be able to manage and lead multiple account teams across the full spectrum of healthcare PR

- Must have solid healthcare PR agency experience – at least 6 or 7 years

- 10+ years’ experience in a global communications or related marketing / advocacy / health agency

- Can assemble and motivate well integrated teams to drive client businesses

- Experienced with media relations strategy and social media landscape; track record of delivering results

- Will be an inspirational leader, good at developing an already hugely talented team

