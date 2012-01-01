Highly regarded, international healthcare advertising agency offering true market insight and passion for creativity and innovation seeks talented Head of Copy to help maintain their amazing reputation by leading a team of healthcare and medical writers.

As well as leading the team you will be lead writer on one or more major accounts, form close relationships with internal departments and clients alike and manage a team of freelancers. Your ability to explain scientific concepts to colleagues and understand the needs of clients will make you stand out.

The Head of Copy will be a great writer and also able to:

- Understand pharmaceutical and healthcare clients, the medical product facts, the legal liability and competitive landscape, including audiences and requirements of each project and subsequently be able to adapt the writing style, tone, and “voice” of the work as required

- Regularly engage with the agency team, management, and client partners to ensure on-going communication of client needs and concerns

- Show a solid understanding of all integrated communication disciplines (direct, digital, etc.) and ability to recognise and implement accordingly

- Ensure a full understanding of what is required for strategic brand messages, asking questions and challenging team members where necessary

General skills

- The Head of Copy will come from a healthcare agency background and have excellent knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry and UK healthcare landscape

- Solid time management, on numerous projects delegation and prioritisation abilities

- Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite

- Welcome constructive feedback and have a desire to learn and improve combined with the ability to act upon constructive feedback

- A understanding of relevant UK and International code – eg ABPI

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!