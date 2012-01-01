This growing healthcare advertising agency is seeking a talented Group Account Director to lead a portfolio of accounts and their already successful team. This is your chance to work in a healthcare agency which makes a difference to world health, working on a mix of pharmaceutical products, e.g., oncology, as well as wellbeing and consumer healthcare brands.

The healthcare advertising agency:

- A genuine variety of work from big pharma clients including DTC, corporate campaigns, patient and disease awareness, OTC, ethical etc.

- Lots of creative, international work.

- A lovely, sociable team with no politics and very low staff turnover.

- Excellent training and development opportunities with promotions given on merit at any time.

- Everyone’s ideas and opinions are listened to, there is little hierarchy.

The Group Account Director:

- Develops comprehensive creative and tactical briefs alongside planning.

- Takes the initiative with clients, proactively offering creative solutions.

- Part of senior management, plans programmes that won’t put other staff members under undue pressure.

- Leads on prospects / pitches.

The successful Group Account Director will:

- Have significant experience of working on top quality creative work in a healthcare advertising agency.

- Have solid understanding of all integrated communications disciplines.

- Be persuasive and inspiring in presentation.

- Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients and colleagues, earning their trust and respect.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!