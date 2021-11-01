A well established and highly successful Independent Medical Communications agency is looking for a talented Account Manager to join their team with offices based in London and the Northwest. They have a strong collaborative approach to global communications which ensure that all clients realise the strong impact that innovative and forward-thinking campaigns have at all levels.

As Account Manager, you will provide mentorship/leadership effectively and will direct more junior members to ensure they accomplish all goals to deadline and to the highest standard. To be considered for this role it is essential that you have a minimum of 2 years industry experience gained within a Medical Communications agency environment. You will have excellent knowledge on a variety of therapy areas and accounts and will be degree educated as a minimum. Experienced Senior Account Executives looking for a step up are also encouraged to apply.

On offer to the selected applicant is a highly competitive salary and benefits package. This agency has adapted brilliantly to the new way of working, meaning full time and part time permanent remote contracts are offered to candidates that find working from home more suited to their needs. Full ongoing training and support is provided to you to always ensure superb results. This agency has a superb working environment and can offer a very healthy work/life balance without compromising on development, progression, and package.

To hear more about this astounding new role and company then please do contact Chris on 07713358677 or email me at chris.french@clrrecruitment.co.uk

